Emily Glass, Emily S. S. Glass, 88, of Smyrna, GA died February 24, 2020. Service will be held at 11:30 am, on February 29, 2020 at Carmichael Funeral Home Chapel in Smyrna. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Home.

Service information

Feb 29
Visitation
Saturday, February 29, 2020
10:00AM-11:30AM
Carmichael Funeral Home Smyrna
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
Feb 29
Service
Saturday, February 29, 2020
11:30AM
Carmichael Funeral Home Smyrna
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
