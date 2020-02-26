Emily Glass, Emily S. S. Glass, 88, of Smyrna, GA died February 24, 2020. Service will be held at 11:30 am, on February 29, 2020 at Carmichael Funeral Home Chapel in Smyrna. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Home.
Service information
10:00AM-11:30AM
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
11:30AM
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
