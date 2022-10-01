Cora Elizazbeth "Betty" Glass, age 96, of Dallas, Georgia passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Interment will follow at Georgia Memorial Park in Marietta. Born in Grayson, GA, Mrs. Glass lived most of her life in Cobb and Paulding Counties. She retired from F.W. Woolworth after 25 years of employment. She was a member of Welcome All Baptist Church in Smyrna for many years, and enjoyed gardening, canning and sewing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gaston Glass, in 2006, and 2 children, Ray Glass and Sheila Akin. Survivors include: 2 Children, Brenda Glass (Eduardo) Martinez, Dallas, GA, and Melba Glass (Rick) Carver, Dallas, GA; 6 Grandchildren, Shannon Tillou, Andy Pittman, Michael Martinez, Becky Pittman, David Martinez, and Joy Glass.; 8 Great Grandchildren, Tyler Trail, Harrison Tillou, Olivia Tillou, Savannah Pittman, Andrew Pittman, Dominic Martinez, Adeline Martinez, and Jace Martinez. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 4, 2022 from 9:00 am until 11:00 am at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
