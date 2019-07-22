Gladys Whittle Gilley age 96 of Smyrna, GA passed away on July 21, 2019.
Gladys was born in Fayette County, GA. She retired from Cudahy Packing Company.
She was a member of Central Baptist Church. She is preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Gilley and son Robert Sonny Gilley.
Gladys loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a wonderful Mother, Grandmother, Great-mother and Great-great grandmother.
Survivors include: Children: Barbara Williamson, Brenda Jones and Robert Gilley (Stacy). Grandchildren: Susan Smitherman (Bruce), Michelle Bramlett (Steven), Ginger Wallwin (Jason), Shannon Gilley (Scott), Jessica Ruff (Tim) and the late Cody Gilley and many great and great-great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, July 24, 2019 from 12:00 pm until 2 pm at Carmichael Funeral home in Smyrna. Funeral service to follow at 2:00 pm with Rev. Clayton Mixon officiating. Interment will be in Cheatham Hill Memorial Park in Marietta, GA.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.