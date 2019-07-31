Col. John Kelly Giles, Retired died Monday, July 29, 2019. A memorial service will be held 1 PM Friday, August 2, 2019 at Due West United Methodist Church North Sanctuary in Marietta with Rev. Dave Campbell officiating. Mr. Giles was born in Edom, TX and was retired from the U.S. Air Force where he received many decorations and medals including Silver Star, Legion of Merit, Distinguished Flying Cross with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal, Air Medal with nineteen Oak Leaf Clusters, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, and AF Longevity Service Ribbon with seven Oak Leaf Clusters. Mr. Giles is survived by his wife Jackie Giles of Marietta; daughters Joni Tunnell of Dallas, TX and Jill Giles of San Antonio, TX; brother Bill Giles of Van, TX; grandchildren Wesley Tunnell and Lauren Verdeyen and great grandchildren Milo and Oscar Verdeyen. The family will receive friends at the church after the service. Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta is in charge of the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.