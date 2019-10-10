Charlene Hough Gilbert, age 80, passed away on October 9, 2019 in Marietta, Georgia. Charlene was born on August 23, 1939, to the late James Edwin and Thelma Hough, in Atlanta, Georgia. Charlene was one of eight children in her family. She met a gentlemen by the name of Walter Leon Gilbert in March of 1961. On June 16, 1961 they became married and spent the next fifty-eight loving years together before his passing on July 5, 2019. No one could imagine that she would be joining him just a few months later. Charlene led a full life. She was the cook of the family and enjoyed baking as well. With all of these, above all, she most enjoyed spending time with her four boys, grandchildren and her loving husband. They spent a lot of quality time together, playing and coaching baseball. Later in life, Charlene and Leon would spend vacations traveling and frequenting many casinos. They truly cherished these moments together as well as the quality time spent as a family. Along with her parents and husband, Charlene is preceded in death by her four brothers, Roy, Ronald, Bobby, and Billy. She is survived by her three beloved sisters, Carol, Jackie, and Gwennie; sons, Jeff, Kevin (Robin) Gilbert, Trevor (Renee) Gilbert, Rodney (Kim) Gilbert; grandchildren, Zachery Gilbert, Ashley Snyder, Kara Gilbert, Taylor Gilbert, Andrew Gilbert, Matthew Gilbert, Benjamin Gilbert, Sydney Gilbert, and Bryson Gilbert; and great-grandchildren, Elijah Heaton, Lane Snyder, Cade Snyder, and Austin Page. "She came. She saw. She conquered. She rests." A joined funeral service for Mrs. Charlene Gilbert and Mr. Donald Moore will be held together on October 12, 2019 at 2:00pm. The families will receive friends for visitation on Friday, October 11, 2019 from 4:00pm to 8:00pm. These services will take place at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home. Please leave memories and condolences for Charlene Gilbert's family at www.winknhoferpineridgefuneralhome.com
