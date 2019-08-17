Alta "Pauline" Gibson, age 91, of Dallas, GA, died August 14, 2019. Pauline is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Elsie Potter, sister Lorene Skaggs, sister Lena Roderman, brothers, Stanley and Sanford Potter. Survivors include son Randy Gibson and wife Jeanne, daughter Carol McCall and husband Rodney, sister Martha Cole, three grandchildren, Jena Gibson, Adam McCall, and Darren McCall. She is also survived by three great granchildren Sophia, Caiden, and Landon McCall. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 24, 2019, 12 PM, in the chapel of Georgia Funeral Care & Cremation Services, 4671 S. Main St. Acworth, GA. 30101. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM - 12:00 prior to the service. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to the Alzheimer Association. Condolences can be left for the family at www.GeorgiaFuneralCare.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.