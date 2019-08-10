Laura (Bebe) Weeks Gibbs, a 20 year resident of Jasper and 40 year resident of Marietta, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. She was born in Winterville, Ga. on December 20, 1929 and grew up in Ringgold, Ga. She was a graduate and valedictorian of Ringgold High School and studied at Georgia State College for Women. Her professional career began with C&S Bank in Atlanta while later becoming a banking officer with Nations Bank where she retired in 1998 after 36 years. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mary Ida and James Colton Weeks of Ringgold; her husband, James M. Gibbs; and her sisters, Ann Jumper of Chattanooga, Tn., Jean Ross and Margaret Weeks of Greenville, S.C. Survivors include her daughter, Laura Coile-Rutherford and son, James (Jerry) F. Gibbs; grandchildren, Wendy Pharr, John Sertel, Jamison and Austin Gibbs; great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held to celebrate her life at 12:00 on August 17, 2019 at Jasper United Methodist Church, 85 West Church St., Jasper, Ga. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in her honor to the Jasper United Methodist Church Pastor Discretionary Fund.
