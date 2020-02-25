Nancy Geuss, 76 of Marietta, passed away peacefully on January 23, 2020 due to complications with cancer. Born and raised in Boardman Ohio, Nancy was a proud graduate of Ohio State University. On Saturdays in the Fall you could always find her cheering on the Buckeyes. She is survived by her three children David, Wendy and Daniel and her four grandchildren (Matthew, Sarah, Sophia, Karina). The Memorial Service will be on Saturday, February 29, 2:00pm at Southcare Alpharetta located at 225 Curie Drive, Suite 100, Alpharetta, Georgia, 30005. 678-735-5500
