William Howell Garrett, age 85, of Lithia Springs, Georgia passed away January 4, 2020. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel in Marietta, Georgia with Rev. Bobby Therrell officiating. Interment will follow at Greers Chapel Cemetery in Kennesaw, Georgia. with Military Honors. He was preceded in death by brothers Albert Maurice Garrett, Jr. and Earl Eugene Garrett. William was a native of Cobb County and lived the past 30 years in Lithia Springs, GA. He was a lifelong member of Greers Chapel Baptist Church in Kennesaw, GA. He retired from Cato Oil Company in 1996. Survivors include: wife of 19 years: Glennelle Garrett of Lithia Springs, GA; four children: Kathi (John) Wilson of Shelton, WA, William Garrett, Jr. of LeLand, NC, Kimberly Blake of LeLand, NC and Gail Jernigan of Castlehayne, NC; four step-children: Debbie Williams of Starr, SC, Robin Paukert of Canton, GA, Mike Parson of Lithia Springs, GA and Sherri Karr of Ellijay, GA; two brothers: Charles Garrett of Concord, GA and Dwain Garrett of Griffin, GA; two sisters: Helen Landrum of Lithia Springs, GA and Linda Garrett of Riverdale, GA; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren and ten step-great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta, GA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in William Garrett's memory to Greers Chapel. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com
