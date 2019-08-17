Joshua Darrell Gardner, age 31, of Marietta, Georgia passed away on August 16, 2019. He was born in Atlanta, Georgia to Russell and Penny Gardner. He is a graduate of Lassiter High School. In his spare time, he enjoyed listening to audio books, spending time with his family, and following his favorite sports teams, the Atlanta Braves, the Atlanta Falcons and Georgia Tech. Joshua is preceded in death by his brother, James Gardner, and grandparents, Wayne Gardner and Carolyn Creel. He is survived by his parents, Russell & Penny Gardner; brother, Jeff Gardner; sister-in-law, Stephanie Gardner; sister, Catherine Gardner; niece, Addison Gardner; nephews, James & Reid Gardner; grandparents, James & Gloria LeVert and Kimsey Creel; aunts & uncles, Richard & Cindy Gardner, Ralph & Brenda Gardner, Randalyn & Tom Smith, and Cathy & Jeff Paulen; thirty-six cousins who loving shared their lives with Josh; and his special friend and caregiver, Jennifer Moriarty. The family will receive guests for visitation on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 4:00pm - 7:00pm at H.M. Patterson & Son - Canton Hill Chapel. The funeral service will be Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at 11:00am at Mt. Bethel United Methodist Church, in Marietta. Interment will be at the Marietta Campground Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks that you consider a donation in Josh's name to The Stop ALD Foundation by visiting, www.stopald.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.