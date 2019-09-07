Janice Lee Galloway, 82, of Leesburg, FL, passed away peacefully on September 2 at Thomas Hospital Comfort Care In-Patient Hospice in Fairhope, AL, surrounded by her husband, Ron, and other family. Jan was born in Clinton, Iowa to Stan and Millie Webber on November 27, 1936. She went to school at Clinton HS and Bradley University in Peoria, IL. She married Ron Galloway on May 3, 1969. She worked for Cobb County Schools in Marietta, GA, for twenty five years and as a Manager of Performing Arts for children for twenty of those years until her retirement to Hawthorne of Leesburg, FL in 1999. She was a devout Lutheran, an alumni of Pi Beta Phi Sorority, and a lover of live theatre. Jan is preceded in death by her parents and a sister, Judy Ohl of Edwardsville, IL. Jan leaves behind her husband, Ron, and her daughter Rona Jones (Gary) of Opp, AL, son, Randy Roderick (Debbie) of Bellville, GA, daughter, Rise' Falkenbach (Tom) of Jupiter, FL, daughter Renee McLendon of Martinez, GA, and daughter Jenny Owen (Jimmy) of Fairhope, AL. She is also survived by her sister Joan Wasson (Logan) of Naperville, IL and brother-in-law Don Ohl of Edwardsville, IL and grandchildren, Drew Massey, Misty Wilbanks, Ric Roderick, Alex Massey, Megan Williams, Webb McLendon, Renna Helman, Lee Grabb, Lily Watson and Lane Watson, and great-grandchildren Henry Roderick, Reese Roderick, and Charlotte Helman. She will also be missed by many special nieces and nephews and dear friends. There will be no formal services; however, the family will have a celebration of life at a later date. Contributions can be made in her memory to St. Jude Children's Hospital, a beloved charity which Jan and Ron regularly donated. Her personal web page for contributions is http:giftfunds.stjude.org/JanGalloway.
