Jean A. Gallagher, 81 of Marietta, Ga died Saturday, May 20, 2023 in her home with her beloved daughter Dawn Criswell at her side. On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Transfiguration Catholic Church in Marietta, Ga., the following will take place: Visitation at 10:30; a Funeral Mass at 11:30; and a reception at 12:30. Following the reception, burial will take place at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta, Ga. Jean Ann (Martindale) Gallagher was born February 5, 1942 in Burlington, Iowa to John (Jack) and Dorothy (Dasher) Martindale. She was raised in Waukon, Iowa and graduated from St. Patrick's High School in 1960. On July 7, 1978 Jean married Robert J. Gallagher and everyone agrees they had the most loving marriage on earth. They lived in St. Charles, Illinois; Rochester, Minnesota; and Marietta, Georgia. Together they raised ten children. Anyone that met or knew Jean was taken aback by her stunning beauty including her eyes, glimmering smile, and energetic personality; her devotion to God; her knowledge and love of sports especially sports involving her children and grandchildren; massages she provided incorporating her four inch fingernails to your head and back; the endless love she provided to her ten children, twenty-one grandchildren, and two great grandchildren; and her ability to remember to call you on your birthday to sing happy birthday with her raspy off-key voice. Jean's greatest accomplishment on her earthly journey was raising her children to be incredible and loving parents. Jean is survived by her ten children: Shawn Tobin (Mary) Chattanooga, TN., Michael (Cindy) Tobin Cartersville, GA, Dawn Criswell (Tim) Carrollton, GA., Kevin (Kelly) Rome, GA., Kevin Merrigan (Nancy) Port Angeles, WA., Robert Gallagher (Patty) Punta Gorda, FL., Collen Gallagher Palos Park, IL. Theresa (George) Byerwalter Chicago, IL. Timothy Gallagher Tinley Park, IL, and William Gallagher Tinley Park IL. Additionally, Jean is survived by her brother James Martindale Austin, TX., Donald Martindale Spencer, IA. and Daniel Martindale Palmer Lake CO. Twenty-one grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her loving husband Robert Jerome Gallagher, mother Dorothy and father Jack Martindale. The family asks that everyone strive to live the life of Jean Gallagher and remember that you can make a difference in this world by loving one another. For those unable to attend the Funeral Mass of Jean Gallagher and would like to see it live streamed can go to: https://transfiguration.com/
