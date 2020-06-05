Ralph Norman Gaither, age 100 of Marietta, Georgia passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 peacefully in his sleep. Mr. Gaither was born on December 5, 1919 in Fulton, Itawamba County, Mississippi, the son of Edgert Burgess Gaither and Ethel Sandlin Gaither. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his identical twin brother, Fred and six other siblings. Mr. Gaither was retired from Lockheed Martin after thirty years as Development Mechanic of Controls. All his life, Mr. Gaither's special interests have been hunting, fishing and baseball. Survivors include his loving wife of 77 years, Earline Wood, a daughter, Judy Gaither of Marietta and son and daughter-in-law, Ralph Alan and Dr. Kimberly Barrow Gaither of Dallas, Georgia. He is also survived by two grandsons, Matthew Gaither (Sarah Jane) of Canton, Georgia and Jacob Gaither (Christine) of Dallas, Georgia and four great grandchildren, Ella, Reid, Angel and Drew. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, a private service will be held on Monday, June 8, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Georgia Memorial Garden. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Sympathy may be expressed by signing the online registry at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Gaither may be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or online at www.stjude.org. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
