Dr. PETER EDWARD GAFFNEY November 24, 1931-February 7, 2020 Peter Edward Gaffney, 88, passed away on February 7, 2020, at home. He was born November 24, 1931, in Carbondale, Pennsylvania, the son of Peter and Mabel (Langan) Gaffney. Peter attended Ben Franklin High School, The University of Scranton, Syracuse University and received his Ph.D in Microbiology at Rutgers University. He was a professor of microbiology at Georgia State University and retired in 1985. He loved to play pinochle and was an avid Atlanta Braves fan. His family and friends will miss him dearly. Peter was preceded in death by his best friend and loving wife, Joan (Miller), sisters Betty, Rosemarie, Catherine and Ceil. He is survived by his children, Lori Gaffney Gandy, Joan Catherine Gaffney and Peter Gaffney, III, and grandchildren, Cullen Gandy and Miller Gandy. A brief mass will be at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 4465 Northside Drive on Friday, March 13, at 10:00, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers please make donations to your favorite charity. Online condolences may be made at www.carmichaelfuneralhomes.com.
Service information
10:00AM
4465 Northside Drive NW
Atlanta, GA 30327
