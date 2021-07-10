Leo Fulton

Mrs. Leo Brown Fulton died July 9, 2021, at WellStar Hospice at Kennesaw Mountain in Marietta. Mrs. Fulton was born September 17, 1930 in Freeport, Florida, the daughter of the late Ira Brown and Hattie Henry "Johnie" Brown. She was a graduate of Florida State University in Tallahassee and a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. With a flair for design, she had a successful career in interior design at Rich's Department Store in Atlanta after college graduation. She and her husband lived in East Cobb County for the last 50 years. She is survived by her husband of sixty-two years, George Thomas Fulton, Sr., son, George Thomas "Tom" Fulton, Jr. (Sarah) of Asheville, and daughter, Fay Ames Fulton of Atlanta. Funeral arrangements are by H.M. Patterson & Son-Canton Hill Chapel of Marietta to be held on Tuesday, July 13th at 2:00 pm. Interment will be held privately at Hatcher Cemetery in Freeport, Florida. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the WellStar Kennesaw "Cancer Services" to support the Lung Cancer STAT Clinic.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, residents need trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by purchasing a digital subscription. Your subscription will allow you unlimited access to important local news stories. Our mission is to keep our community informed and we appreciate your support.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.