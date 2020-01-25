Ruby Fridell, Ruby Fridell, 95, of Marietta, GA died January 24, 2020. Service will be held at 1:00 P.M., on January 27, 2020 at Carmichael Funeral Home Chapel-Smyrna. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Home.

To send flowers to the family of Ruby Fridell, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Jan 27
Service
Monday, January 27, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
Carmichael Funeral Home Smyrna
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ruby's Service begins.
Jan 26
Visitation
Sunday, January 26, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
Carmichael Funeral Home Smyrna
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ruby's Visitation begins.

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.