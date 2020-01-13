James Freeman, E. "Jimmy" James E. "Jimmy" Freeman, 83, of Acworth, GA died January 13, 2020. Service will be held at 2 pm, on January 16, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Smyrna. Arrangements by Carmichael Funeral Home.

Service information

Jan 15
Visitation
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
4:00PM-7:00PM
Carmichael Funeral Home Smyrna
2950 King Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
Jan 16
Service
Thursday, January 16, 2020
2:00PM
Smyrna First Baptist Church
1275 Church Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
