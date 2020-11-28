Elsie Louise Frederick, beloved wife and mother, departed this life for her eternal reward on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at the age of 86. Elsie passed away at home in Cartersville, Ga., among members of her family, including her devoted husband Robert, with whom she shared a long and happy marriage of 50 rewarding and eventful years. A native of Buford, Ga., and a 1952 graduate of Buford High School, Elsie worked for many years at Lockheed Georgia in the information services and engineering departments, and also served as a real estate agent at Northside Realty. She loved gardening and travel, and she and Robert traveled widely in the United States, Canada, Western Europe and Scandinavia. Elsie was also a devoted mother and homemaker. She is survived by her husband Robert Frederick; sons Daniel and Mark Mullins; brother Larry Lancaster; and a niece and nephew, Michelle and Mike Lancaster. A remembrance and viewing will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at Owen Funeral Home in Cartersville, with funeral service and interment set for Monday, Nov. 30, at 1 p.m. at Arlington Memorial Park at 201 Mount Vernon Hwy. in Sandy Springs, Ga. Please visit www.owenfunerals.com to leave on-line condolences for the family. Owen Funeral Home 12 Collins Dr., Cartersville, has charge of the arrangements.
