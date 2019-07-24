Wesley Mack "WeMack" Forrester born 7/11/2019 at 12 noon passed away 8 1/2 hrs later in his mommy's arms. WeMack is survived by his mommy, Genna "Maggie" Forrester of Knoxville, Tennessee formerly of Dallas, Georgia. His Grandmother Melinda Davis (Douglas) Knoxville, TN, his grandfather Billy Forrester of Dallas, Ga and Uncle George Forrester also of Dallas, Ga. Also survive are great grandparents Martha and Harvey Riggins of Douglasville, Ga and Vert Witherow of Ellijay, Ga. WeMack is preceded in death by his Aunt Melanie Holt and his namesakes, his great grandfathers Jimmy Wesley Witherow and Mack Charles Holt. Memorial service will be July 27, 2019 at 3pm at North Knoxville Baptist Church with Pastor Joe Emmert officiating. Gentry Griffey Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the Forrester family and invites you to view and sign the online registry at www.gentrygriffey.com.
