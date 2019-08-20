Miss Elizabeth Frances Forman, age 58, of Marietta, passed away August 15, 2019. She is preceded in death by her parents, Robert T. and Hulene Davis Forman; brother, Rob Forman. Survived by her brother, Charlie Forman and his wife, Mary; fiance, Jeff Baker; nieces and nephews, Katie, Maddie and Chazz. Funeral services will be held Friday, Aug. 23 at 2 PM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at a later date at Georgia Memorial Park Mausoleum. The family will receive friends between the hours of 12 Noon until 2 PM Friday at the funeral home. Those who desire, in lieu of flowers, may make contributions to the American Diabetes Association, 233 Peachtree St., Suite 2225, Atlanta, GA 30303 or at www.diabetes.org. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com. Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
