Thomas Berrick Ford, Sr, age 93, of Austell passed away January 14, 2020. He was a proud veteran of World War II and received the Solider's Medal of Bravery while he was stationed in England. After the war, he came home to settle in Cobb County and has been a resident here since 1957. He is preceded in death by his wife, Marion Kathleen Ford; and grandson, Timothy Clifford Baldwin. Surviving are his children, Carol Faye Wilkins, Thomas Ford, Jr., and Dr. Linda (Mary Jane Baldwin) Ford; grandchildren, Sandra Nicole Ford, Lauren F. Wilkins, and Patrick (Kerri) S. Baldwin; great-grandchildren, Charles Timothy Baldwin, Sadie Jane Baldwin, and Iris Shea Baldwin; and brother, James (Carol) Barber. A graveside service will be held Friday, January 17th, 12:00 PM at Mozley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Alzheimer's Association at alz.org.
