April 6, 1981 to June 22, 2020 Brett grew up in Marietta, GA and graduated from Woodward Academy. He attended the Georgia Institute of Technology where he was a proud "yellow jacket" and graduated with honors and multiple Bachelor's degrees. It was during his time at Tech that he met his wife, Amy, who was also a student there. Upon leaving Georgia Tech, Brett became a career-long Management Consultant. Brett was a unique individual and was loved deeply by his wife, Amy Erwin Flury; parents, Helen Cone Flury and Alan D. Flury; brother and sister-in-law, Christopher and Emily Flury; nephews, James and John; and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Patty and Bob Erwin. Brett loved his home, the beach, vacationing with his wife, gadgets, and all things technology. He loved spending time with his family, especially his nephews, playing video games, building legos, swimming, or simply goofing around. Brett was extremely close with his parents, to whom he talked to almost daily, and lived within a few miles from them for the majority of his life. He also loved and respected his younger brother, with whom he would playfully compete, each pushing the other to greater heights in their family lives and careers. Above all, Brett loved his wife, Amy, who always came first in his mind. Brett, who was never a "dog person" even loved their dog, Coconut. Brett justified this by saying that Coconut was not really a dog but an extension of his Amy. Brett will be remembered for his intelligence, kindness, sweet spirit, and goofy personality, and will be incredibly missed by all. A private service will be held for immediate family only. In lieu of flowers, on behalf of Brett, the Family requests contributions be made in Brett's memory to Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation (CHOA).
