Jimmy Floyd, age 76, of Dallas, GA, passed away on Sunday, December 29, 2019. He was born on July 15, 1943 in Macon, GA. Jimmy owned Smyrna Marine. A Memorial Service for Mr. Floyd will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Clark Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2020 at Clark Funeral Home from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully asks that donations be made to The American Cancer Society in loving memory of Mr. Floyd.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.