William "Bill" Robin Fletcher, age 87, of Powder Springs, GA, passed away on Monday, December 16, 2019. He was born on February 6, 1932 in Jackson (Butts County), GA, son of the late William T. Fletcher and the late Julia Pullin Fletcher. He was a Veteran of the United States Navy having served during the Korean Conflict. Bill retired from Lockheed Corporation after 30 years of service in Electronic Lab Management and he was a member of Sweetwater Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Jackson Fletcher; children: Matt and Jennifer Fletcher; Ginger and James Johnston; Sandy and Jody Brady; and Tammy and Don Adams; grandchildren: Andrew Junk; Jenny Herber; Jodi Weldon; Hannah and Josh Johnston; Low Fletcher; Journey Fletcher; Hawk Fletcher; Luna Fletcher; Penelope Fletcher; Cora Wyatt; Joshua Smith; Taylor Smith, and Logan Adams; and 3 great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife; Frances Ammirati Fletcher; daughters: Julie Junk and Mary Jean Fletcher; and his brother, Joe Fletcher. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM. The Funeral Service will follow in the Chapel of the funeral home at 2:00 PM with Reverend Bryan Alexander, Pastor Levi Wyatt and Pastor Daryl Jones officiating. Interment will follow the service with military honors in Cheatham Hill Memorial Park, 1861 Dallas Highway, Marietta, GA 30064. Low Fletcher, Taylor Smith, Matt Fletcher, Josh Johnston, Logan Adams and Gary Nix will serve as Pallbearers. Hawk Fletcher will serve as Honorary Pallbearer. You may share your thoughts and condolences online at www.hightowersmemorial.com. Hightower's Memorial Chapel, of Douglasville, Georgia, has charge of the arrangements. 770-489-2818
