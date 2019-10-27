Patricia "Trish" Fletcher, age 55, of Marietta, Georgia, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019. A Graveside Service will be held at 1:30pm on Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. The family will receive friends from 12pm until 1pm Tuesday prior to the graveside service at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. An additional Memorial Service will be held at 12 pm on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Due West United Methodist Church in Marietta with Pastor David Campbell officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 10am until 12pm prior to the ceremony. Born in Goldsboro, NC, Mrs. Fletcher graduated from East Tennessee State in Johnson City, TN, with a Bachelor's Degree of Science in Education. She worked for the Cobb County School System as an educator at Riverside and Varner Elementary Schools. She was also the CEO and President of a non-profit called North Metro Music Education which supports home schooled and private school students. She was a member of Due West United Methodist Church. She was preceded in death by her brother, Richard Grady, Jr., and a son, Gabriel Fletcher. Survivors include: Husband of 27 years, Eddie Fletcher; 3 Children, Joshua Fletcher, Catherine (C.C.) Fletcher and Eric Fletcher; Parents, Richard and Clara Grady; Brother, Mark Grady. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Trish Fletcher's memory to www.nmme.org. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
