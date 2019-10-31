Mr. James (Jim) Charles Fitts age 85, of Marietta died October 30, 2019. Jim was from Nelson, GA and raised in Marietta, GA. He graduated from Marietta High School in 1953, where he played multiple sports. Jim was a Veteran of the US Army. Jim was an avid golfer and enjoyed running and hiking the trails at Kennesaw Mountain. He is survived by his wife of 55 years Constance (Connie) Fitts, his children Charles Fitts and Carolyn (Bob) Slay, his grandchildren Hannah and Sarah Fitts and Ashley Brasfield. In Lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude's Children's Hospital. stjude.org or 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105
