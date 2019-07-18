Fender Jr., Fred Mitchell Fred Mitchell Fender, Jr., 71, of Fernandina Beach, FL, passed away in the early morning hours of Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Fred was born July 22nd, 1947, in Daytona Beach, FL, to Fred Mitchell Fender, Sr., and Jenny Altieri Fender. A graduate of Marietta High School in Marietta, GA, Fred went on to study at Stetson University. On March 23rd, 1985, he married the love of his life Donna Sims Fender. Married for 34 years, they were blessed with two children whom Fred often proclaimed were his world, Mitchell and Kristen. Fred worked as a golf professional in Atlanta for several years before spending the majority of his career as a brokerage manager in the life insurance industry. Later in life, he obtained his real estate license and served numerous clients that became some of his best friends in Fernandina Beach. He enjoyed camping, golf, fishing, shooting and, most of all, attending concerts of all different types of music. Preceded in death by his father and sister, Carol Ann Fender, Fred is survived by his wife, Donna; children, F. Mitchell Fender, III, (Kristi), and Kristen Fender Bridges (Chase); grandson, Rhett Fender; mother, Jenny Fender; and dear family and friends. Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Platt's Funeral Home Belair Road Chapel in Evans, Ga. from 12:30 PM until service time in the chapel at 2:00. Burial will follow at Westover Memorial Park. Please sign the guestbook and send condolences at www.plattsfuneralhome.com.
