Fred Feldmann, 78, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Acworth, Georgia on Saturday, April 16th. He was born on March 9th, 1944, to Lester and Minerva Feldmann in Portland, Oregon. Fred graduated from Bellingham High School in Bellingham, Washington in 1962 where he was a letterman in both football and basketball and served as ASB president. He went on to attend the University of Washington. He was part of the original construction crew for Intalco, in Ferndale, Washington, eventually working his way up to serve as Potline C Foreman. After leaving Intalco, he moved on to operations management within the oil industry. Eventually, he moved to Georgia to become prime customer support for an international mining and utility software company where he traveled between the U.S mainland, Australia, Canada, Alaska, and Hawaii, addressing customer issues until his retirement in 2009. He was an avid sports fan and especially enjoyed the University of Washington Huskies. He loved animals of all kinds. Fred will be remembered for his love of cooking and entertaining, as well as his love of music and the arts. Much of his life was spent volunteering his time to help others through organizations like United Way and Big Brothers and Big Sisters and he spent countless hours helping animals through local no-kill shelters. Fred is survived by his daughter Jennifer (Matt), his brother Cary (Nancy), his dear friend and companion, Robbin Yeager, her daughter Christina Weber (Brad), and her grandson Matthew Farmer. He was preceded in death by his parents, Lester “Bud” and Minerva Feldmann, and his brother and sister-in-law, Dana and Marsha Feldmann. Memorials may be made to Furkids of Atlanta (furkids.org).
To plant a tree in memory of Fred Feldmann as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
