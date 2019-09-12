This is to announce the death of Dr. Melvyn Fein. Dr. Melvyn Fein was born on August 22, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY and died August 26, 2019 at home in Canton, Georgia. He is survived by his wife, Linda Treiber, his sister, Carol Schwartz, (Howard) and brother, Joel Fein (Lisa). Dr. Fein was born and raised in Brooklyn, NY. He got his undergraduate degree in philosophy at Brooklyn College in 1963. He ultimately got a PhD in Sociology at City University of New York in 1983. For many years, Dr. Fein worked as a Clinical Sociologist. This entailed working for the New York City Department of Welfare, New York State Office of Vocational Rehabilitation, Rochester Psychiatric Center, DePaul Clinic in Rochester, and private practice. Dr. Fein also went through a period of finding himself. He worked as a cab driver in NYC, a reporter at The Hudson Dispatch, a market researcher and clerk for the Off-Track Betting Corporation. For the last thirty years he was a professor of sociology at Kennesaw State University. Dr. Fein retired in 2018 as Professor Emeritus. He specialized in personal change, social change, race, mental illness, and social class. Dr. Fein was on the board of the Sociological Practice Association, was the President of the Georgia Sociological Association and also served on their executive board. He started and was Editor of The Journal of Public and Professional Sociology. He also wrote twenty-four books including, Too Lazy to Chew: A Memoir of Discovery, Post-Liberalism: The Death of a Dream, and Social Individualism: A Bold Blueprint for Our Future. He additionally wrote weekly columns for the Marietta Daily Journal and Cherokee Tribune and maintained a blog, The Professionalized Self (professopnalized.blogspot.com). There was a visitation on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 from 2-4pm & 6-8pm at Woodstock Funeral Home, 8855 Main St, Woodstock, GA 30188. A funeral service was held on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 2:00pm in the chapel of Woodstock Funeral Home with interment to follow at Cherokee Memorial Park.
