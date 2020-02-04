James Fehrenbach, James R. R. Fehrenbach, 93, of Mableton, GA died February 01, 2020. Service will be held at 10am, on February 6, 2020 at White Columns Chapel. Arrangements by White Columns Chapel and Cremations.

Service information

Feb 6
Visitation
Thursday, February 6, 2020
10:00AM-12:00PM
White Columns Chapel
1115 Clay Rd SW
Mableton, GA 30126
Feb 7
Graveside
Friday, February 7, 2020
10:30AM
Georgia National Cemetery
1080 Scott Hudgens Dr
Canton, GA 30114
