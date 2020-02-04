James Fehrenbach, James R. R. Fehrenbach, 93, of Mableton, GA died February 01, 2020. Service will be held at 10am, on February 6, 2020 at White Columns Chapel. Arrangements by White Columns Chapel and Cremations.
Service information
10:00AM-12:00PM
1115 Clay Rd SW
Mableton, GA 30126
10:30AM
1080 Scott Hudgens Dr
Canton, GA 30114
