Ralph Meredith Farrar, 94, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022. Ralph lived a long and full life. He was born on February 23, 1928 to William Kenneth "Red" Farrar and Mary Edith Meredith "Edie" Farrar. He attended primary and secondary schools in Beckley, West Virginia. In 1945, he enrolled in Virginia Tech where he played Varsity Basketball. His education was interrupted for 2 years to complete service in the Marines from 1946-1948. Ralph graduated from VT in 1951 with a degree in Aeronautical Engineering. He was a loyal Virginia Tech Hokie and a lifelong patriot of this country he loved. In 1952, Ralph married the love of his life, Sarah Kemp. They were together for 68 years prior to her passing and now together forever. Ralph worked at Lockheed for 40 years from 1951-1991 first as an Engineer and finally as Director of U.S. Government Sales. He was an avid golfer at the Marietta Country Club and a member for 58 years. He also served as a Score Reporter for the Masters Tournament held at Augusta National Golf Club, retiring after 25 years. Ralph served his community as a volunteer for 17 years with Wellstar Kennestone Hospital where he was a "Red Coat Ambassador", greeting and assisting patients with transport. He also served his church in many capacities including youth advisor, deacon and elder at First Presbyterian Church in Marietta. He and his wife Sarah lived many years at Winnwood Retirement Community where Ralph was often the weekly winner of the putting contest and they both enjoyed bridge and other activities with friends. Ralph was the patriarch to his family. He is survived by his children, Ken Farrar (Martha) and Leigh Farrar Pharr (Steve), brother, William K. Farrar Jr. "Bill" (Debbie), grandchildren, Meredith Stroud (Mark), Drew Farrar (Brenden), Beth McMillan (J.R.), and Jim Pharr (Anna), and great-granddaughter, Aurelia "Auri" McMillan. He is also survived by extended family including Mary Alice Kemp (sister-in-law) and numerous beloved nieces and nephews. Ralph's passions were church, family, country and community. He was a ROLE MODEL, MENTOR, ADVISOR, LEADER and FRIEND to all who knew him. He made a difference with his life, his example and his witness. Above all, he was a beloved CHILD OF GOD, a BELIEVER in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, and an INSTRUMENT of the Holy Spirit. He wanted only to be welcomed home with the greeting, "well done, good and faithful SERVANT...enter into the joy of your Master." We are grateful for the BLESSING that was Ralph Farrar. A Celebration of Life in Loving Memory of Ralph will be held at First Presbyterian Church Marietta on Friday October 28, 2022 at 2pm. Livestream will be available through the church site. Interment will be later at Georgia National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Marietta, 189 Church St. Marietta, GA 30060 or to the Marietta Community Church Building Fund, 1349 Old Highway 41 Suite 125 Marietta, GA 30060.
