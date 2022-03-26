Edna Cagle Fann, age 95, passed from this life to the arms of Jesus on March 26, 2022. She was born in Milton County, Georgia and lived most of her life in Marietta, Georgia then later moving to Canton. Edna was a homemaker and a wonderful cook. Her greatest joy was her children and grandchildren and often cooked great meals for family gatherings. She worked as a seamstress for several years and in her spare time, made lovely quilts for family and friends. She was preceded in death by her son, Danny Wayne Fann, husband, Amos C. Fann, Parents, Lewis And Eula Phillips Cagle, Brothers, Otto Cagle, Doyle Cagle, Neb Cagle and Leonard Cagle, Sisters, Clara Mae Collett, Euna Wallace and Velvie Power. Survivors Include her children, Carol (Steve) Cantrell, Raymond (Deidre) Fann, and Kathy (Glenn) Dyer. Grandchildren Karen Cantrell (Breck) Johnston, James (Melissa) Dyer, Jeremy (Tiffany) Dyer, Cleve (Ashley) Fann, and Catherine (Kyle) Smith. Great grandchildren, Kate and Sam Johnston, Elijah, Brayton and Brinlyn Dyer, Charlotte, Andy and Henry Fann and Addison and Kyle Smith. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, March 30, 2022 at 11:00am at Northside Chapel. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Chattahoochee Baptist Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to East Cobb Baptist Church Building Fund, 1940 Shallowford Road, Marietta, GA 30066..
