Annette Everett, age 80, of Powder Springs, GA, passed away at Wellstar Kennestone Hospital on Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was born on February 28, 1939 in Atlanta, GA. She was a faithful member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Survivors include her beloved husband, Frank Everett of Powder Springs, GA, daughters; Sherry Wisdom of Dacula, GA, Yvette Gilbert of Powder Springs, GA, Mitzi Schroeder of Lawrenceville, GA, step daughter, Lisa Merideth of Chandler, IN, brother, Louis Beal of Ellijay, GA, sister, Marlene Carroll of Marietta, GA, twin sister, Jeannette Bishop of Marietta, GA, 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral services for Mrs. Annette Everett will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. Interment will follow the service at Powder Springs Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will receive friends for visitation at the funeral home on Friday, September 6, 2019 from 5:00 PM until 8:00 PM. Mrs. Everett will lie in state at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00 AM until the service begins at 11:00 AM. Clark Funeral Home in Hiram, GA, is in charge of arrangements.
