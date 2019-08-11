Odelle Chandler Evans, 92, of Acworth, died Thursday, August 8, 2019. The family will hold a memorial service at a later date. She was preceded in death by her husband, Alvin Evans and son, Joel Evans. Surviving are her sons, Edward Evans and Greg Evans; grandchildren, Ed, Tris, Sarah, Chandler, Kathryn, Lily, and Frances; 6 great grandchildren; sister, Alice Cheaves; several nieces and nephews. Collins Funeral Home 4947 North Main St. Acworth, GA 30101 770-974-3133.
