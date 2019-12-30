Jennifer Denise Ergle Evans, age 49, died on Christmas Day, 2019. She was killed in a pedestrian car accident that caused fatal injuries. Her memorial service will be held this Friday, January 3rd with visitation at 4:00 and service at 4:30 at the Olde Town Athletic Club in East Cobb County. Jenny is survived by her parents Barbara Buchtel and Dennis Lee Ergle, Sr., her children, Samantha Evans Brock (Matt) of Woodstock, Ga. and Carlton Bertram Evans, Jr. of Palmetto, Ga., her three grandsons as well as her sister Angie McCallie and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Her brother, Dennis Lee Ergle, Jr. passed away in October 2019. Olde Towne Athletic Club is located at 4950 Olde Towne Pkwy, Marietta, Ga 30068. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Must Ministries, PO Box 1717, Marietta, Ga. 30061 in Jennifer's honor.
