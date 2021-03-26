George Edwin Evans passed away peacefully March 24, 2021 in Roswell, Georgia. George was born December 27, 1939 in Opelika, Alabama. He was the second eldest of four children born to Dave Edd Evans and Rebecca Inez Evans (nee Royal). He graduated from Cliff High School in Opelika, AL in 1958. After high school, George followed his parents to Chicago, IL where he apprenticed as a printer and was subsequently drafted. He served in the United States Army as a paratrooper at Fort Campbell, KY and South Korea. Being trained as a paratrooper was a bit challenging for someone terrified of heights. George discovered if he enrolled in college classes, that would keep him on the ground. He, therefore, enrolled in a joint program of the U.S. Army and Old Dominion University to pursue his college education. An interesting tidbit is that if the military knew George was an expert marksman, he would probably have been designated as a combat sniper. After Korea, George was assigned to Fort Benning, GA and served the rest of his military career there. As he was waiting in line to be discharged, President Kennedy was assassinated and the post went on full alert. George was put on post duty for the next week and then finally discharged. He returned to Chicago where he found a job with McCormick Spice Company and returned to school at DePaul University where he earned an Associate degree in business. During his time at McCormick, George met his future wife, Sheila. In fact, as the story goes, George was working on a spice display at a local grocery store when Sheila stopped in to speak to her younger sister who was a cashier. When Sheila left the store, George walked over to her sister and said, "Who's that girl? She's so purty, she like to set my heart on fire!" Shortly after that encounter, he actually met Sheila and they started dating. They were married August 6, 1966 in Oak Lawn, IL. George started a new job at Johnson & Johnson and began a long career in sales. George's career transferred them several times until they finally ended up in Marietta, GA in 1980. George continued his sales career for Medi-Vac Corporation earning salesman of the year several times until experiencing a serious heart illness. After a rare, life-saving surgery and lengthy recovery, George began a new career in insurance. He established his own insurance agency, E&E Associates, which he continued to operate and grow until his retirement in 2016. Upon retirement, George remained a loyal member of The Catholic Church of the Transfiguration and continued to follow his true passion in life... The University of Alabama Football. George survived many medical hardships, and he always used to say it was because God wanted him to see another Alabama Championship! George was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. He worked hard for his family and always had a smile and kind word for all. He was a man of deep Christian faith and we will miss him always. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Angie Evans, his brother Dan Evans and nephew Jimmy Satterwhite. He is survived by his wife of 54 years Sheila Evans (nee Hullinger); his daughter Susie Smart (nee Evans) and her husband, Tony Smart of Suwanee, GA; his son Jim Evans of Atlanta, GA; his grandsons Michael Smart and Evan Smart of Suwanee, GA; his sister Connie Thomas (nee Evans) and her husband Steve of Opelika, AL; his sister-in-law Susan Farrell (nee Hullinger) and her husband Richard of Golden, CO; his brother-in-law Michael Hullinger and his wife Karen of Oak Forest, IL; his seven nephews David Evans of Chesapeake, VA; Paul Hullinger of Warren, MI, Tim Farrell of Arvada CO; Peter Hullinger of Rochester Hills, MI; Pat Farrell of Littleton, CO; Kevin Hullinger of Oak Forest, IL; Kyle Hullinger of Chicago, IL; his six nieces Amanda Hamby of Opelika, AL; Erin Evans of Downers Grove, IL; Amie Hart of Opelika, AL, Anne Farrell of Denver, CO; Kerry Farrell of Silverthorne, CO; Kaitlyn Stanner of Frankfort, IL; and 14 great nieces and nephews. Visitation will be Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 4:00-6:00 PM at Roswell Funeral Home located at 950 Mansell Road, Roswell, GA 30076. A Funeral Mass to celebrate his life will be held Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 3:00 PM at The Catholic Church of the Transfiguration located at 1815 Blackwell Road, Marietta, GA 30066. He will be laid to rest at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton, Georgia. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Catholic Church of the Transfiguration (www.transfiguration.com) or American Heart Association (www.heart.org)
