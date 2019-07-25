Cris Evans, age 63, of Hiram, passed away on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at the Sosebee Memorial Chapel with Pastor Derek Berry officiating. Interment will follow in Cherokee Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, July 28th from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Sosebee Funeral Home. Cris graduated from Sprayberry High School Class of 1974. He started at a young age in the parts department at Anderson Chevrolet and throughout his career he worked for Pugmire Lincoln Mercury, Jim Tidwell Ford, Team Ford, Wade Ford and was currently employed with Auto Nation. Cris enjoyed Hot Rods and Harley's. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.W. and Sue Evans. Survivors include his wife, Elaine Evans; sister, Debbie Cochran; stepchildren, Jamie Craig and Jeremy Craig; nephews, Jason Cochran and Wesley Cochran; and two step-grandchildren, LeAnn and CJ. Sosebee Funeral Home, Canton, GA is honored to serve the family. Sosebeefuneralhome.com 770-479-2131.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.