Mr. Thomas Estrada, Jr. age 71 of Woodstock departed this life January 24, 2020 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Estrada was born in Sapporp, Japan to his parents, Thomas and Joan Lowe Estrada, Sr. Mr. Estrada worked as Communication Coordinator for Cobb County, he served his country honorably and faithfully in the United States Navy.Following his retirement, Tom was an avid musician, and enjoyed sailing and being on or near the water. Survivors include his beloved wife Dee Summer-Estrada, children and spouses, Nicloe NeSmith (Jeffrey) and Adam (Kristy Arrington-Estrada) brother, Richard Estrada, sister-in-laws, Sharon Merrill, Sherry Estrada and Jennifer Hard, brother-in-laws; Guy George Bulzan and Ed Merrill, grandchildren; Darden Thomas NeSmith, Colton NeSmith, Sullivan NeSmith and Andrew Estrada as well as nieces and nephews also survive. Services to celebrate the life of Mr. Thomas Estrada, Jr. will be Monday February 3, 2020 at 12 Noon in the Chapel of Poole Funeral Home. Inurnment services will follow at 2 pm at the Georgia National Cemetery in Canton. A reception will be held at Eagle Watch Country Club from 4:00 pm-6:00 pm on Monday following he service. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Prostate Cancer Foundation 1250 4th Street Santa Monica, Ca. 90401. The family has created a website for friends and family please visit tomestrada.org
