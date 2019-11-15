Lydia Essich, age 95, of Canton, GA passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019 at Canton Nursing Center. She was a member of Our Lady of the Mountain, loved knitting and crafts. Funeral services are scheduled for 2:00 PM, on Sunday, November 17, 2019, from the Chapel of South Canton Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Saturday, November 16, 2019, and from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Sunday, November 17, 2019 at South Canton Funeral Home. She was preceded in death by, Husband - Wilhelm Ernst Essich; Brothers - Gottfried Lang, Heinrich Lang, Franz Lang; Parents - Gottfried & Maria Heinle Lang Survivors include: Son - Eberhard Essich, PhD Daughter - Gudrun (Ted) Chadwick Daughter - Regina (Tom) Ellington DDS Grandchildren - Andrea (Michael) Yager: Dr. Adam (Dr. Suniah) Chadwick; N. Todd Chadwick; Michael (Traci) Johnson; Dr. Thomas J. (Ren) Ellington; Dr. Chris (Dr. Aimee) Ellington; Shanda Carman; Denver Carman; Shelby Griggs Great Grand Children - Several Beloved Several Cousins, Nieces, Nephews and other family members also survive South Canton Funeral Home, dedicated to the families we serve, 770-479-3377. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.thescfh.com
