Ernest Lamar Gann, age 84, of Powder Springs, Georgia, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Macland Baptist Church in Powder Springs with Rev. Ron Lomax and Dr. Richard Walker officiating. Interment will follow at Kennesaw Memorial Park in Marietta. He will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the ceremony at the church. A lifelong resident of Cobb County, Mr. Gann retired from Southern Railway Tariff Division after 40 years of employment. He was a longtime member of Milford Baptist Church, and most recently of Macland Baptist Church. He loved gardening, and was preceded in death in 2017 by his wife of 60 years, Joanne T. Gann, and a daughter, Rhonda Gann Tibbs. Survivors include: 2 Daughters, Trish Branscum, Rockmart, GA, and Karen (Ron) Lomax, Farmington, AR; Sister, Virginia Turner, Texas; 5 Grandchildren, Ryan Branscum, Braden Lomax, Kaylan Lomax Altis, Kelsey Lomax Shields and Ashetin Branscum Brooks; 6 Great-Grandchildren, Rosalynn Lomax, Joanna Lomax, Landon Shields, Peyton Brooks, Coleson Brooks and Nolan Brooks. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 8:00 pm at West Cobb Funeral Home and Crematory in Marietta. Online guest book at www.westcobbfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.