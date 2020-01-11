Mrs. Nicola Anne Ernandez, 58 of Woodstock, Georgia passed away peacefully following a long, courageous fight. Nicola was born in Jamaica W.I. to her Parents Neville and Beryl Ernandez. Mrs. Ernandez has lived in the Atlanta Area since 1982, and was employed at the Medical Association of Georgia (MAG) for over three fulfilling decades. Nicola was preceded in death by her Beloved Father Neville Ernandez, and survived by her Mother Beryl Ernandez, her brother Neil Ernandez and her Husband Bradford Loring of Vermont, and her extended Family, and Falcon Faithfuls everywhere. A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at 2 pm in the Chapel of Poole Funeral Home 1970 Eagle Drive, Woodstock, Georgia 30189. The family will receive friends from 12Noon until the service hour at the Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers please make Memorial Contributions to the American Diabetes Association (www.Diabetes.org), National Kidney Foundation (www.kidney.org) or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (www.nationalmssociety.org).
