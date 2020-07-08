Nancy B. Enslin, 80, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 30, at Roper Hospice Cottage in Mt. Pleasant, S.C. She was born March 23, 1940, to Barkley C. and Helen (Hughes) Baldwin in Philadelphia, later excelling in music and academics. Following a 25-year hiatus, Nancy returned to music while living in Atlanta, where she became a sought-after teacher, performer and arranger. Alternating between flute and harp, Nancy recorded four albums, one of which, "Mystic Shores," appeared on Billboard's Classical Crossover Albums Chart. She loved animals, helping the environment, and reading about and discussing religion. Nancy was predeceased by two husbands (Joseph Deose and Bob Enslin), a sister and a brother. She is survived by five siblings, two children (Debra Lea Kennedy and Rob Enslin) and four grandchildren. A private celebration of her life is scheduled for later this year. Donations in her memory may be sent to the Humane Society of Cobb County at humanecobb.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Nancy Enslin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
