The oldest son of the Late Garry E. Embrey and Mary Wolski, Kerry Lee Embrey born September 24, 1959, gained his Angel Wings on January 24, 2020. Kerry was raised in Cobb County, GA., graduated from South Cobb High School in 1977. He went on to work at the Cobb County Chamber of Commerce (for about 20 years), while attending Southern Tech, majoring in Architecture. He moved to Illinois for a short time before moving to Eastern TN. Where he became a Sales & Marketing Manager (for about 10 years), before he returned to Georgia and took up residence with his mother and her husband. At 18, Kerry began his hobby of baking, which turned to catering events & weddings. He went on to attend Atlanta Tech for flower & horticulture, thereby enabling his hobby to expand to include floral design. His name as a Wedding & Event Coordinator increased. Kerry was responsible for weddings/catering/flowers for executives at country clubs, historical mansions, churches large & small, outdoor receptions. Mr. Embrey was a member of the First Christian Church of Mableton. He is preceded in death by his father Garry E. Embrey, Paternal Grandparents: Louise Siskey, Charlie Whitener, Pauline Embrey & Roy Embrey. Survivors include his Mother Mary Wolski & husband Erv, Sister: Deborah Woody, Brothers: Rick Embrey, Paul Embrey and wife Sheila. Nieces: Starla Shriver, Heather Jordan, Nephews: Eric Embrey, Tyler Embrey & wife Brittany, Sterling Embrey. Great Nieces: Bailey & Mallory Shriver, Reese Embrey, Great Nephews Cameron & Hunter Jordan, Raiden Embrey & Grayson Embrey. Numerous aunts, uncles & cousins. Services will be held Sunday at 3pm Bellamy Chapel Hiram with Rev. Mike Woods officiating. Interment will follow at Paulding Memorial Gardens. The Family will receive visitors Sunday at the funeral home 12-3pm. www.bellamyfuneralhome.com
Service information
12:00PM-3:00PM
3551 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway
HIRAM, GA 30141
3:00PM
3551 Jimmy Lee Smith Parkway
HIRAM, GA 30141
