Diane Carol Ellwanger passed away after a long illness on August 11th, 2019. Diane was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Rick Ellwanger, her son Jim Ellwanger, daughters Vickie Mann and Lora Ellwanger as well as 6 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. She was very involved with her community heading up the welcoming committee making newcomers feel immediately at ease in their new homes and spearheaded the book and garden clubs in the neighborhood. Her love of animals also led her to volunteer at Dog School 101 assisting with the care of the dogs and had a very special place in her heart. Diane for years served as President of the East Cobb Children's Health Care of Atlanta local Friends group supporting CHOA hospitals. During her years of presidency and beyond, was constantly planning for parties for the children, blanket making, purchasing toys and art supplies for the hospital rolling carts and making numerous trips to the hospitals to deliver sample essentials for the CHOA home for parents whose children experienced extended stays. Diane's celebration of life was held on August 19th and was attended by many of her family members and friends. Any contributions in memory of Diane may be directed to Children's Health Care of Atlanta.
