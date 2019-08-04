Harold, Thomas Ellison, 95, of Kennesaw, Ga., passed away on August 3, 2019. Born and raised in Cobb County, Georgia, the son of Thomas and Belle Ellison, Harold was the youngest of nine children and was a long time Georgia resident. As a young man, Harold joined the Army, but he was quickly called home to assist at the family farm upon the death of his father. For many years afterward, Harold served as a supervisor at Cobb County bus maintenance for 25 years and retired. Then went to Hall County bus maintenance and retired. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He survived by daughter Shirley Ellison Cook; Son Tony Ellison; Granddaughter Laura Ellison and many great nieces and nephew, who are loving and devoted. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday August 6, 2019 from 1PM until 3PM. Funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 3PM Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Winkenhofer Pine Ridge Funeral Home Chapel with Wallace Weaver Officiating. The family wishes to extend our sincerest thanks to Aberdeen Place Hospice and to our treasured caregivers.
