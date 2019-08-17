Brian Ellis, 66, passed away on August 4, 2019. Originally from Long Island, New York, he was a graduate of Garden City High School and University of Virginia. A Memorial Service will be held at Transfiguration Catholic Church, Blackwell Road, Marietta at 7:00pm Friday, Aug. 23, 2019. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Nathan Adelson Hospice Facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.
