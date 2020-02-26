Nancy Elliott, 55 from Marietta, GA, sadly passed Monday February 24th. She was the daughter of Mary and George Elliott that are deceased. Nancy served the community as both a Cobb County Superior Court clerk and a Cobb county school bus driver, retiring after 20 years of service. Nancy then went on to serve as full time caregiver to her mother until the time of her mother's passing. Afterwards, she cancelled all of her life plans and went to live with the man of her dreams, Jeff, and his family. Her death was unexpected and has been devastating for us all. However, we are so incredibly blessed to have the memories of how truly wonderful this beautiful woman was. She loved life and every single person in it and always strived to show an over-and-beyond level of kindness towards others. Nancy encompassed an abundance of light and love that never went unnoticed and the amount of joy she brought to all those around her was priceless. It was these qualities that always made her stand out amongst every other. We commemorate and thank her during this time for all the memories she gave us and for exemplifying a pure love and joy for life that will reside in our hearts forever. Nancy Elliot, thank you for everything. The family will receive friends on Thursday evening, February 27 from 5-8 pm at the Marietta Funeral Home 915 Piedmont Rd., Marietta, GA 30066. A Graveside Service will be held 2 pm on Friday, February 28 at Rose Creek Baptist Church 6465 Bells Ferry Rd., Woodstock, GA 30189. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mariettafuneralhome.org
