JoAnn C. Elliott, age 87, from Powder Springs, Georgia, went to be with Her Lord May 16, 2020. JoAnn was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who dearly loved and nurtured her family. JoAnn taught her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren about life and how to live it by her example. JoAnn was always helping and serving her family and friends. She was loved by many not only for her caring and thoughtful ways, but also for her dry sense of humor. She always brought smiles and laughter to everyone. She was preceded in death by her Husband Charles Elliott. JoAnn was born in Buford, Georgia, daughter of the late James and Clovie Corbin. JoAnn retired from Georgia Power in the accounting department with 15 years service. JoAnn was a member of the Roswell Street Baptist Church in Marietta. She is survived by her daughters, Debra Farr of Ball Ground, Sandra McSwain of Lavonia; grandchildren, Christy Vaughn of Ball Ground, David Farr of Elk Horn, NB; great-grandchildren, Grace Vaughn and Corbin Vaughn of Ball Ground and Alijah Farr of Elk Horn, NB; sister, Diamond Dimples Baker of Marietta, brother, the late Frank Corbin of Smyrna. The family will celebrate her life together at the Carmichael Funeral Home on 1130 Whitlock Avenue from 1:00 to 2:30 PM on Wednesday. Funeral graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020, at 3:30 pm at Georgia Memorial Park Cemetery. 770-424-4924
Service information
3:30PM
2000 Cobb Parkway
Marietta, GA 30060
1:00PM-2:30PM
1130 Whitlock Avenue
Marietta, GA 30064
