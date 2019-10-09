Sandi Gail Black Eller of Kennesaw, Georgia, passed away on October 7th 2019. She was born in Cleveland, Tennessee on February 12th 1960. She is survived by her husband, Michael Eller. Children, Michael Knight and wife Jordyn Knight, Michelle Bedwell and husband Shane Bedwell. Step children, Josh Eller and family, Ryan, John and Connor Eller, Shannon Ritter and family. Grandchildren, Ali and Nakoa Bedwell, Alexis, Karsen and Jaxen Knight; parents Edward Black Sr. and Wilma Black; brothers, Edward Jr and Chris Black and sister Lisa Lehman; nieces and nephews, Abi Lehman, Eddie Joe, Rocky, Mandy, Caleb and Jacob Black and many cousins, great nieces and nephews. She was a sweet soul and loved life. She will be missed always. Funeral services will be held Friday Oct. 11, 2019 at 2 PM in the chapel of Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Snyder Turner officiating. Interment will follow in Georgia Memorial park Cemetery. The family will receive friends between the hours of 5 until 8 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made at www.GeorgiaMemorialPark.com Georgia Memorial Park Funeral Home, 2000 Cobb Parkway SE, Marietta, GA 30060. 770-432-0771.
