Ada Mae Eikhoff, 101, of Marietta, GA passed away on Sunday, March 29, 2020 in Marietta, GA. A Funeral Service will be held at a later time. She will be interred at Roseland Park Cemetery in Berkley, MI next to her late husband Henry. Ada Mae is survived by her son, Carl Eikhoff & wife Lisa of Marietta, GA; grandsons, Robert Eikhoff & wife Christie of Bristol, VA, Chad Eikhoff & wife Christy of Atlanta, GA, Andrew Eikhoff of Marietta, GA, & Sean Eikhoff of Kennesaw, GA; granddaughter, Natalie Graham & husband Jeremy of Sahuarita, AZ.; great-grandchildren Tyler, Nate, Riley, Emma, Evie, Grey and Rhys; and daughter-in-law Irene Bernhardt & husband Jerry of Marietta, GA; Preceded in death by her loving husband Henry Eikhoff. Ada Mae was born on Monday, July 8, 1918 in Toronto Canada, to David & Lelah Williams. She spent her childhood in Roseville, MI. She married Henry Eikhoff in 1942, and they were married for 61 years at the time of his passing. Ada Mae was a member of Marietta First United Methodist Church for the last 41 years. She loved her church and enjoyed volunteering including assisting with administrative tasks in the church office. She also was a member of the Adult Bible Study class, helped with outreach to members, and participated in the Women's Circle. At a prior church, she enjoyed teaching Bible school to children. Ada Mae was a member of the Kiwanis Club as well as the Marietta Gardening Club. Her many other activities included the League of Women Voters. Her family describes her as a kind caregiver who always looked after everyone. She loved her family, and nothing was more important to her than her son and grandchildren. Ada Mae's sweet and caring nature will be truly missed. Family has asked that in lieu of flowers donations be made in Ada Mae's name to Marietta First United Methodist Church at https://www.mariettafumc.org/give/ Arrangements made under the caring guidance of Mayes Ward-Dobbins Funeral Home www.mayeswarddobbins.com 770-943-1511
